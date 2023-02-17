Very Sad Update About Legendary Actor Bruce Willis

February 17, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

If you’re a fan of Bruce Willis, like I am, I know this update will hurt your heart. Heck, you don’t even have to be a fan for it to make you feel bad. As you likely know, Bruce was recently diagnosed with Aphasia – a disorder that affects how you communicate. It can impact your speech, as well as the way you write and understand both spoken …And that was heartbreaking enough. But now, we’re told that things have taken a turn for the worse. The disease has quickly progressed. Sadly, Bruce has now been diagnosed with dementia, and



Read More...