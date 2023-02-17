[VIDEO] Nancy Pelosi’s J6 Narrative Under Scrutiny After Shocking Footage is Uncovered

February 17, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Nancy Pelosi and her team have always claimed that what happened on January 6th was a full-blown “insurrection.” They truly believe unarmed people with flags and fanny packs planned to take over the United States. That’s absurd. If you ask me, it was an combustable event, where people felt their rights had been trampled on, and with good reason – if you look at polls, most Americans believe there was cheating – and out of the tens of thousands who were there – a few acted up, and things got out of control. And even that is under question, as



Read More...