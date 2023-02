Buttigieg’s Heartless Response to Ohio Disaster Leaves Americans Outraged

February 18, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

“It happens all the time,” said the captain as his ship sank. “Nothing to see here.” When everything is reduced to statistics, humanity drowns in the depths of meaningless numbers. […] The post Buttigieg's Heartless Response to Ohio Disaster Leaves Americans Outraged appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...