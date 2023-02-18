CNN’s Jake Tapper’s Senior Producer Leaves After Allegedly Hooking Up With Subordinate

February 18, 2023

CNN has been rocked by yet another scandal, as Jake Tapper’s senior producer has left the network after “hooking up with a subordinate,” according to CNN Insider. The termination of Federico Quadrani, executive producer of “The Lead with Jake Tapper,” was originally reported by the New York Post and verified by two persons close to the issue. According to a CNN insider, “complaints were made” regarding Quadrani, and last Wednesday, someone provided firsthand evidence of the inappropriate relationship to Tapper. The CNN anchor then went to human resources and notified bosses, and by Friday, his top producer had been sacked.



