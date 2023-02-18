Kamala Harris Declares Russia Has Committed Crimes Against Humanity

"We have observed Russian soldiers commit horrible atrocities and war crimes since the beginning of this unwarranted conflict," Ms. Harris said at the Munich Security Conference, a worldwide security and foreign-policy gathering. "We have analyzed the material, we are familiar with the legal requirements, and there is no doubt: These are crimes against humanity," she added, drawing cheers from the assembled officials.



