A Humble Attempt To Capture The Insanity That We Have Witnessed So Far This Month In Just 14 Videos

Authored by Michael Snyder via End of the American Dream,

February is only about halfway gone, but we have already experienced enough craziness to last an entire month. There have been multiple environmental catastrophes, our military has shot down several “unidentified objects” that have been flying over our country, and we continue to take more steps toward global war. We truly are living in crazy times, and I have a feeling that they are only going to get crazier in the months ahead. The following is my humble attempt to capture the insanity that we have witnessed so far this month in just 14 videos…

#1 The environmental catastrophe in Ohio is already being considered one of the worst in the entire history of our country. The quality of the air has been so bad that chickens have literally dropped dead miles away from the accident scene…

⚠️ JUST IN: Woman finds all her chickens dead 10 miles from East Palestine, Ohio.



Following the major deadly release of toxins the "chickens slowed down & died".



"If it can do this to chickens in a night, imagine what it will do to us in 20 years". #OhioChernobyl pic.twitter.com/KSMyimYcgS — Upward News (@UpwardNewsHQ) February 14, 2023

#2 The water outside of East Palestine, Ohio is being tested, and so far the results are extremely alarming. Of course the clouds will pick up that water and soon redistribute it to other areas…

They're testing the water outside East Palestine and the results are not good.



"The contaminated water is bleaching all the colors out of these [testing] squares... There is obviously something in this water in large quantity that is being hidden."pic.twitter.com/kpCHYTK2Qy — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 14, 2023

#3 Following the disaster in Ohio, another train that was carrying “hazardous materials” derailed near Houston, Texas…

🚨#BREAKING: Emergency Crews Respond To Deadly Train Derailment Near Houston⁰⁰📌#Houston | #Texas⁰⁰Officials are now responding to another deadly train derailment near Houston, TX. Over 16 rail cars, carrying “hazardous materials”crashed, prompting Union Pacific to monitor… https://t.co/Fe17VJ3Zj7 pic.twitter.com/8iiA8NFvmC — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 13, 2023

#4 And there was a terrible accident involving a tanker truck carrying nitric acid on I-10 near Tucson, Arizona…

New footage of the tanker truck carrying nitric acid on I-10 near Tucson, Arizona has surfaced. A hazmat alert has been issued and those within a one-mile radius of the accident have been asked to shelter-in-place. pic.twitter.com/p5NAaMFBgL — Becker News (@NewsBecker) February 15, 2023

#5 On top of everything else, a U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopter just crashed in Huntsville, Alabama…

JUST IN: U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter has crashed in Huntsville, Alabama, killing all passengers.



pic.twitter.com/V0wRyfFvCd — Upward News (@UpwardNewsHQ) February 15, 2023

#6 There have been no major disasters in Philadelphia recently, and so Eagles fans decided to create one…

These people get a vote lol tell me more about our sacred democracy



pic.twitter.com/XmT1Wfop7r — Andy Swan (@AndySwan) February 12, 2023

#7 If you think that Philadelphia is bad, just consider what goes on every night in the worst parts of Minneapolis. The security camera on the front lawn of one woman’s home in Minneapolis regularly records people committing crimes, doing lewd things, pooping in the street and consuming all sorts of drugs…

#8 This will go down as one of the most bizarre moments in the history of the Arkansas state legislature…

The surreal moment when Republican Arkansas state Sen. Matt McKee asks a trans pharmacist if she has a penis. pic.twitter.com/7reE9porVW — The Indoctrinatrix (@gelderbailey) February 13, 2023

#9 It turns out that authorities knew about the Chinese spy balloon long before it ever reached the United States. According to CBS News, “U.S. intelligence watched the Chinese spy balloon as it lifted off near China’s south coast, meaning the U.S. military had been tracking it for nearly a week before it entered U.S. airspace”…

BREAKING: CBS News has learned that U.S. intelligence watched the Chinese spy balloon as it lifted off near China's south coast, meaning the U.S. military had been tracking it for nearly a week before it entered U.S. airspace. pic.twitter.com/oaR5yZIRwm — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) February 15, 2023

#10 Unfortunately, we still don’t know what the other “unidentified objects” that the U.S. military recently shot down were. Following a briefing on the subject, Senator James Lankford made a statement that has alarmed a lot of people…

#11 And when Senator John Kennedy was asked about the “unidentified objects”, he encouraged everyone to “lock your doors tonight”…

WATCH: Sen. John Kennedy comments on today's classified Senate UFO briefing, saying, "lock your doors tonight." pic.twitter.com/pCvqGZTKQh — Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) February 15, 2023

#12 The Chinese continue to prepare for war, but of course they have been preparing for a conflict with us for a very long time. From a very early age, children in China are taught how to properly handle firearms…

While our kids are being mentally abused by the public school system, the Chinese are preparing their next generation of soldiers. pic.twitter.com/fj2nRVzHOy — Mr Steven (@evets7) February 14, 2023

#13 In Russia, a future nuclear conflict has become something of a national obsession. If you doubt this, just check out this video of a Russian choir singing about bombing America with nuclear weapons…

#14 Meanwhile, Americans are just more clueless than ever…

*Bonus Video* Snakes are like politicians. They usually like to hang out in groups…

That isn't a snake, it is a basilisk. pic.twitter.com/AhSif4HAmE — Ben Kew 🐶 (@ben_kew) February 13, 2023

