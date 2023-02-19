District Judge Rules For Sperm Donor In Custody Case After Child’s Two Oklahoma Moms Separate

“I guess I’m still in disbelief,” says Kris Williams in response to a district judge in Oklahoma’s decision on Monday to grant the man who provided the sperm with parental rights over a young boy instead of Williams. Rebekah Wilson and Williams were married in June 2019 while Wilson was six months pregnant with her son, according to KFOR. According to BuzzFeed News, Wilson and Williams discovered Harlan Vaughn on a paternity website about nine months earlier. Williams was not mentioned in the sperm donor agreement Wilson signed with Vaughn, and according to KFOR, “at-home, non-medically assisted inseminations” led



