George Soros Isn’t Looking Too Good

February 19, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

Evil globalist George Soros looked and sounded his age, 92, at the Munich Security Conference last week. In the clip below, he clearly loses his place and seems to have trouble even remembering what he was doing there, let alone reading.

It was so bad, I had to verify from the full speech that it wasn’t manipulated. It wasn’t. He’s losing it.

The post George Soros Isn’t Looking Too Good appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...