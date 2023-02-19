GOP Senator Promises To Hold Up DOD Nominees As Protest To New Abortion Policy

February 19, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

In response to the Defense Department’s “radical” new policy to provide transportation and paid leave for service members seeking abortions, Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama announced he will put a hold on civilian and military nominees for the department that are brought before the Senate. In a statement on February 17, Tuberville claimed that “the Secretary of Defense is carrying out his extreme plan to facilitate thousands of abortions a year with taxpayer cash.” Thus, I will carry out my plan to bring before the U.S. Senate every nomination for a civilian, flag, or general officer in the Department



Read More...