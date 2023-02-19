Tom Sizemore In Critical Condition After Suffering Brain Aneurysm

February 19, 2023

A spokesman for the actor said that Tom Sizemore, who is 61 years old, was hospitalized with a brain aneurysm and was in critical condition. According to the Associated Press, the “Saving Private Ryan” actor had the aneurysm on Saturday at 2 a.m. at his Los Angeles home. He was in the intensive care unit as of Sunday morning, Charles Lago, his attorney, said, adding that it was a “wait and see situation.” The roles that Sizemore played in important motion pictures including “Saving Private Ryan,” “True Romance,” and “Black Hawk Down” are well remembered. He played Sgt. Horvath in



