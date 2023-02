Top Vancouber Cardiologist “Dies Suddenly” As List Of “Vaxxed” Canadian Doctors Grows To More Than 132

February 19, 2023

In October 2022, The Sons of Liberty welcomed Dr. William Makis to the show as he explained blowing the whistle on at least 32 doctors in Canada that died after taking the experimental COVID shots. He later followed up pointing out that at least 80 doctors in Canada who took the shot had died and …



