Watch: Benny Johnson Gives Away Money to People in East Palestine Living Closest to Ohio Chernobyl

February 19, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

This is absolutely beautiful. Conservative commentator Benny Johnson decided to take the money he made through social media last month and give it away to the 20 people who were closest to East Palestine train derailment. Some of them had train wreckage still in their backwards.

Their reactions were priceless and Johnson is a treasure. Watch:

We took all our social media revenue and gave it to the people most affected by the toxic explosion in East Palestine. These reactions say it all. We don’t need to wait for the government to help out our fellow Americans in need. Please watch… pic.twitter.com/ngjDDXl0ji — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 20, 2023

