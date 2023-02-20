Don Lemon Returns To Work, Disgusted To Find Female Co-hosts Even Older Than They Were Last Week

February 20, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

NEW YORK, NY — On Monday morning, Don Lemon went to host his morning show again after CNN placed him on leave for saying Nikki Haley, 51, was "past her prime" and making his co-hosts visibly uncomfortable. Reports confirm he stormed back off the set in disgust after discovering female co-hosts were even older than they were last week.



Read More...