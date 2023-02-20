The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Kamala Disappointed To Learn President In Hospice Is Just Carter

February 20, 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C. — According to sources, Vice President Kamala Harris became distraught this weekend after discovering that the president admitted to hospice was only Jimmy Carter. Harris, who has been waiting patiently for Joe Biden to die, fought back the tears of disappointment when she discovered the current sitting president was alive and well, albeit in Ukraine.


