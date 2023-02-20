Mayorkas Declares Republicans Won’t Force Him From Office

February 20, 2023

Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of homeland security, rebuffed claims that the majority of House Republicans want him removed from office. Mayorkas met with CNN’s Chris Wallace, who mentioned the “slings and arrows of your detractors” and inquired as to if they would “push you out.” Mayorkas yelled, “They won’t drive me out.” Under Mayorka’s tenure, there has been a record increase in illegal immigration, which prompted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to declare frankly, “I am calling on the secretary to resign. He can’t stay there, and he has to get out. In order to establish whether we may launch an impeachment



