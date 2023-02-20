The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Pentagon Declares Diversity a ‘Strategic Imperative’ on Twitter, Then Gets Put in Its Place by Elon Musk

February 20, 2023   |   Tags:

Now, it’s Elon Musk versus the Pentagon. The mega-billionaire has taken on the challenges of privatizing space travel and revolutionizing electric vehicle production upped the ante over the weekend with […] The post Pentagon Declares Diversity a 'Strategic Imperative' on Twitter, Then Gets Put in Its Place by Elon Musk appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x