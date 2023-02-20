Uncle Joe’s excellent Ukraine adventure!

The West seems to have dodged a bullet as I write this on the morning of Monday, 20 February 2022.

I am, of course, referring to illustrious leader Uncle Joe being bundled off by his nannies to Ukraine. Into uncontrolled airspace. Into the middle of a year-long war. A high-intensity war. Pretending to be leader of a pretended to-be “neutral nation.” Building up a corrupt regime created by and propped up by the DC regime in collusion with Brussels, Paris, and London. Raising dear Kamilla’s hopes!

Which is an important point. Bad as Uncle Joe is – running right up there with Buchanan, Harding, and Jimmy Carter – there is reason to believe Lady Borgia (whoops, Lady Harris) could be worse. (Note, we don’t actually rank presidents here at TPOL – we are repeating what some people claim.) So for many folks, their natural joy at seeing Uncle Joe vacate his office is more than offset by genuine fear that the current VP would make them long for Joe.

Hence the bullet avoided. I think it beyond doubt that the Russians could have mounted a Yamamoto-type attack against Air Force One. No matter how many USAF and USN and USMC aircraft are in the air over Poland and Romania. But a dozen ADA-missile Fifth Column teams would have been able to do it, also.

Fortunately, Russian leaders have refused to take the bait.

For many reasons, we don’t have to worry about Uncle Joe’s martyrdom. Or Missy Kamala ascending to the throne. Or her grabbing the football and raining nuclear death on the Russian people. For one thing, Putin and the other Russian leaders really don’t want a nuclear war, and probably figure that threats against London and other NATO countries, together with more failures on the part of Ukraine, will give them what they need to win.

To win what many predict – and some fondly hope – is Russia’s last war. Others (including us here at TPOL) believe that the news of Russia’s demise is greatly exaggerated. And western leaders better be praying that is the situation. Russian collapse, no matter how much Joe’s managers are pushing for it, may be the catalyst from the collapse of much of Europe. Certainly the EU.

DC thinks otherwise, as they try to completely and finally remove what they view as ofne of the few remaining obstacles to their domination of the world. And clearing the decks for final confrontations with the Islamic block and especially China.

So they have Uncle Joe do stupid things like fly into a warzone in possibly the biggest single target in the skies of Sol III. And we all hold our breath. Do the idiots in DC want war with Russia? That seems to be foregone. Do they want a nuclear war with Russia? No answer. Or canned, rehearsed, “Nobody wants nuclear war.” Just like “nobody wants to make someone their slave,” and “nobody wants to bankrupt someone else.”

Be prepared; we can not tell what DC – or London or Brussels – will do next.



