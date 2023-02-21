Actor Liam Neeson Just Appeared On “The View” And Later Admitted Joy Behar Gave Him The Creeps

February 21, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

I don’t think there’s anything worse than “The View.” It has to be the worst show on television. But for some odd reason, it’s still on the air. I don’t know who watches this show, but it’s so bad that even the guests can’t stand it. That’s what we’re hearing after actor Liam Neeson appeared on the show, and was left feeling really award and comfortable, thanks to cat lady Joyless Behar and her creepy obsession with talking about her “crush” on Liam. It got so absurd, that Liam was actually put-off and annoyed by the childish and stupid gushing.



