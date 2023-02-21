Another 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Turkey, Syria: 8 Dead & Hundreds Injured

At least two new earthquakes shook southern Turkey and parts of Syria Monday, two weeks following the initial earthquake and aftershocks which left entire cities in rubble and killed more than 46,000 people - also as bodies are still being recovered.

The new earthquake registered at 6.4-magnitude, leaving at least eight dead and hundreds more injured. An estimated 300 are among the injured with Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) saying 18 of those are in serious condition.

Via AP/PBS

According to the Associated Press, "In Syria, a woman and a girl died as a result of panic during the earthquake in the provinces of Hama and Tartus, pro-government media outlets said."

"The earthquake’s epicenter was in the town of Defne, in Turkey’s Hatay province, which borders Syria. It was also felt in Jordan, Cyprus, Israel, Lebanon and as far away as Egypt, and followed by a second, magnitude 5.8 temblor, and dozens of aftershocks," the report details.

Some 90 aftershocks followed the first 6.4 magnitude quake, with the biggest one to follow being a 5.8-magnitude earthquake, according to AFAD.

Weeks after a deadly earthquake hit parts of Syria and Turkey, a second earthquake with a 6.3 magnitude rocked towns and homes Monday, sending residents fleeing from buildings. https://t.co/X8DWrBdT4M pic.twitter.com/4RZr460eHq — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) February 21, 2023

The quakes were reportedly felt as far away as Jordan, Egypt, and Israel. Across the Syrian capital of Damascus, buildings and high-rise apartments shook.

Among the injured were half a dozen people struck by falling debris from buildings, and others are said to have suffered heart attacks in the chaos. Rescue workers cited broadly "a state of panic and fear among the people" that ensued, particularly after the big quake earlier this month.

Urgent

Look at this video and see the horrible earthquake that hit Latakia this evening.

Incredible clip I got from Latakia. People are staying overnight in public places like churches and sport halls@BBCBreaking #Syria_earthquake #syriaearthquake #LatakiaEarthquake pic.twitter.com/LlJXM66GMz — Fr. Dr. Nadim Nassar (@Nadim_Nassar) February 20, 2023

Already buildings that were still standing in hard-impacted areas after the 7.8 Kahramanmaras earthquake were unstable. Videos from Monday's earthquake and aftershocks showed people running into the streets in panic in Turkish and Syrian cities.