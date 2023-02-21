‘Anti-Woke’ Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy Joins GOP Presidential Primary Field

Vivek Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur and Republican political activist dubbed the "CEO of Anti-Woke," is running for president, he announced Tuesday night. Ramaswamy, who left his job as a biotech executive in 2021 to publish "Woke, Inc: Inside Corporate America's Social Justice Scam," launched his campaign during an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson. In […] The post 'Anti-Woke' Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy Joins GOP Presidential Primary Field appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



