Biden Tells Residents Of East Palestine To Give Up Drinking Water For Lent

February 21, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

KYIV — After a surprise visit to Ukraine and a photo op with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, some are pressing Biden on the environmental crisis in East Palestine. He finally broke his silence on the issue to reporters by suggesting those affected just give up drinking water for Lent.



