Brickbat: You Can’t Get There from Here

February 21, 2023

The Welsh government has canceled all major road and bridge projects citing environmental concerns. Going forward, the government said it will approve such projects only if it can be shown they will not increase the number of cars on the road, increase carbon emissions or have a negative impact on the environment.

