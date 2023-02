‘Comrade Barbara’: California Senate Candidate Defended Notorious Cop Killer

February 21, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

California Rep. Barbara Lee’s (D.) quest to succeed Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D.) may be imperiled by her support for the notorious cop killer Mumia Abu-Jamal. The post ‘Comrade Barbara’: California Senate Candidate Defended Notorious Cop Killer appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...