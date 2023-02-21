The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Dictators Bent On Building Military Empires: The Cost Of The Nation’s Endless Wars

February 21, 2023   |   Tags: ,
“Autocrats only understand one word: no, no, no. No you will not take my country, no you will not take my freedom, no you will not take my future… A dictator bent on rebuilding an empire will never be able to ease the people’s love of liberty. Brutality will never grind down the will of the free.”—President …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x