Man Whose Suitcase Exceeds 45-Pound Airline Weight Limit Worried He Might Be Gay

February 21, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

OMAHA, NE — A local man was struck with the sudden concern that he may, in fact, be gay, after the suitcase he was checking at the airline ticket counter was found to exceed the 45-lb. weight limit for checked luggage.



Read More...