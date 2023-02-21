Stay In This Fight: Texas Law Prohibits Big Tech Companies From Banning Free Speech
February 21, 2023 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTY, videos“Freedom of speech is the great bulwark of liberty: and it is the terror of traitors and oppressors, and a barrier against them…” -Benjamin Franklin Just recently, I took the time to share with our viewers and our listeners in helping them to understand the implications concerning illegal censorship and its consequences (Psalm 94:20). This …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments