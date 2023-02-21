The Russians are coming, the Russians are here!

Russia’s chemical attack on the United States?

Many people have pointed out that the FedGov’s response to the train derailment and massive chemical (vinyl chloride) release in Palestine, Ohio has been slow, muted, and unreasonable.

I wonder why?

Perhaps this is part of the answer: Are Uncle Joe’s managers hiding their belief that this was really a chemical attack on the US by a Russian stooge?

Hmmm.

Actually, a Russian company, according to TPOL’s sources. Perhaps, they speculate, the entire derailment was due to inferior railcar wheels and rails – those things that train wheels roll on: the tracks! Inferior steel products manufactured by a Russian company!

Evraz PLC is a Russian company, though its headquarters is in London (and it is publically traded there). It is apparently subject to various sanctions because of the Ukraine War, which may include the recent additions to that list of crimes announced by Uncle Joe in Ukraine on Monday. Evraz North America is an important steel producer right here in Uncle-Sugar Land. The firm owns and operates a large steel mill in Pueblo, Colorado. One which produces 48% of the Fifty States’ railroad rails!

They also import those big steel wheels from Mother Russia herself, which Evraz produces there. And Evraz at least appears either to be loyl to Mother Russia or sees the handwriting on the wall: it claims it is abiding by the sanctions, that no money flows to Russia from their millions of tons of steel sold for billions of dollars, and they are also trying to sell their 2+ billion dollars worth of steel plants in Pueblo and vicinity, including a $500 million rail plant still under construction! (No takers, yet.)

So, is this – together with the constant Russian hacking, theft of industrial secrets, coordination with (and no doubt sponsor of) China and its balloons – another sub rosa attack on our glorious homeland? Even worse, on civilians just as the Russians constantly do in Ukraine and Syria?

We must panic, now. We must bring Biden… I mean, Putin, to trial for his war crimes. Including the thousands of people in Palestine who have been poisoned by evil gasses because of shoddy Russian engineering and manufacturing.

But of course, Uncle Joe’s handle… advisors don’t want us to know the source, as it will put FedGov counter-intelligence in a bad light. And of course, they don’t want to tick off the 600 of 900 Evraz American workers who are card-carrying members of the United Steel Workers – once loyal Democrats but hardly modern woke social justice warriors. And to say nothing of Pueblo County Colorado, a faithful Democratic fiefdom even to elect Polis and the current Colorado General Assembly.

As mentioned above, so far Evraz has not been able to sell their North American operations. Is this because of fear and hatred of Russians? Or because the economy is so tainted and damaged due to the Pandemic Panic and the wonderful wise and benevolent actions of our beloved regime in DC? Or is it so that Evraz can be a tool of Russian covert action yet again?

And why isn’t the regime in DC going after everyone tied to the Palestine, Ohio fiasco? If it were a shooting incident, they’d be trying to after the gun manufacturers. So why not the rail and wheel makers? Or is there fear that Colorado might not love Uncle Joe so much in 2024 as they did in 2020? (If they lose a thousand jobs all in one city all at once?) Does the Norfolk and Southern (the railroad) or Evraz or whomever was shipping the vinyl chloride feature prominently in the investment portfolio of certain families in DC? So many reasons?

Or is our source just paranoid? These days, that isn’t hard!



