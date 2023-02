Today in Supreme Court History: February 21, 1868

February 21, 2023 | Tags: Politics, REASON

2/21/1868: President Johnson orders Secretary of War Edwin Stanton removed from office. In Myers v. U.S. (1926), the Supreme Court found that Johnson's actions were lawful.

The post Today in Supreme Court History: February 21, 1868 appeared first on Reason.com.



Read More...