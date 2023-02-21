[VIDEO] Look at This Man… Alec is Crumbling Before Our Very Eyes…

February 21, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Alec Baldwin is crumbling. He’s a shell of a man, and he’s on the edge, right now. You can see it in his face, the seething anger and hatred that’s appears to be eating away at him, and the confusion. He’s lost. He doesn’t know what to do. The rugs been pulled out from under him, and karma is giving him a payback for the horrible way he’s treated people. And you’d think Alec would be in somewhat happy spirits right now, since he just won a huge court battle ahead of his trial for involuntary manslaughter. But he’s not…



Read More...