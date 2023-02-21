[VIDEO] Okay, Now THIS is the “2016 Trump” Who Cleaned Everyone’s Clock in The Primary…

February 21, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

It’s still so early, 2024 seems like a lifetime away, but it’ll sneak up fast, and President Trump is still finding his “groove” which is norma at this stage of the game. But if this latest video is any indication of where he’s going with this whole thing, he’s in amazing shape. Actually, he’s sounding exactly like “2016 Trump” who smashed it in the primary. And that’s great news for his movement and this country. President Trump made a short but very powerful video calling out Biden and the other warmongers who are inching us closer and closer to WW3.



