A Call for JIHAD Minnesota State Capitol Creates Platform
February 22, 2023 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTY, videosWhen a Somali extremist calls for JIHAD, while using the Minnesota State Capitol for its platform, where are our elected representatives and police? Questions to Consider- Are these supporters of al-Shabab, a Somali Islamic terrorist group or those of a militia factional group? Why are they calling for JIHAD and the extermination of citizens in …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments