The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

A Call for JIHAD Minnesota State Capitol Creates Platform

February 22, 2023   |   Tags: , ,
When a Somali extremist calls for JIHAD, while using the Minnesota State Capitol for its platform, where are our elected representatives and police? Questions to Consider- Are these supporters of al-Shabab, a Somali Islamic terrorist group or those of a militia factional group? Why are they calling for JIHAD and the extermination of citizens in …


Read More...

Tags: , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x