Biden Waives Sanctions on Iran’s Chief Propaganda Arm

February 22, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Biden administration waived sanctions on Iran's state-run news arm, even as the hardline regime uses the outlet to distort and underreport its murder of dissidents and fuel sham trials against protesters. The post Biden Waives Sanctions on Iran's Chief Propaganda Arm appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...