Both Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner Receive Subpoenas From Special Counsel

February 22, 2023

According to a recent report, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have received subpoenas from the special counsel leading the criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump. According to The New York Times, special counsel Jack Smith has issued subpoenas demanding the couple’s testimony before a grand jury as part of his investigation into Trump’s efforts to stay in the White House following his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden and the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. As key White House advisors to their father, both Ivanka Trump and Kushner have been in the spotlight.



