Brickbat: Watch What You Say

February 22, 2023 | Tags: free speech, REASON

Indian tax officials raided the offices of the BBC in New Delhi and Mumbai. The raids came weeks after the Indian government declared a BBC documentary on deadly 2002 riots in the state of Gujarat to be propaganda and used emergency powers to ban it from YouTube, Twitter, and other social media. In the documentary, then-British foreign secretary Jack Straw and others accuse current Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was chief minister of Gujarat in 2002, of condoning violence against Muslims. The riots left more than 1,000 dead.

