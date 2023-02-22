FLASHBACK: Biden Warned Us That Mayor Pete Wasn’t Ready for a Big Boy Job. Then He Gave Him One.

February 22, 2023

During his tenure as transportation secretary, Pete Buttigieg has overseen crisis after crisis: the grounding of all U.S. commercial flights for the first time since the September 11 terror attacks; a supply chain meltdown that kept cargo ships from entering American ports; failed union negotiations that nearly shut down rails nationwide; and most recently, a train derailment and ensuing chemical explosion that forced thousands of Ohioans to flee their homes. The post FLASHBACK: Biden Warned Us That Mayor Pete Wasn't Ready for a Big Boy Job. Then He Gave Him One. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



