ICYMI: The DOD Shut Down An Unprotected Server That Had Been Leaking Classified U.S. Military Emails

February 22, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

On Monday, the Department of Defense shut down an unprotected server that had been leaking classified U.S. military emails onto the public internet for the previous two weeks. When it comes to sharing sensitive but unclassified government data, Microsoft’s Azure government cloud for Department of Defense customers is the way to go because its servers are physically separated from those used by commercial users. U.S. Special Operations Command, or USSOCOM, is the branch of the United States military responsible for carrying out special military operations, and many emails pertaining to USSOCOM were stored on the exposed server as part of



