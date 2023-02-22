Parents Furious After School Board Buries Report on Sexual Assaults of 2 Students by Boy Wearing Skirt

February 22, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

There’s an old saying: “The cover-up is worse than the crime.” That statement is usually applied to politics, but it is even more disturbing when applied to a politicized response […] The post Parents Furious After School Board Buries Report on Sexual Assaults of 2 Students by Boy Wearing Skirt appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...