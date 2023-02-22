The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Putin Says Russia’s Relations With China Reaching ‘New Frontiers’

February 22, 2023

MOSCOW (Reuters)—President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that China's Xi Jinping would visit Russia, saying relations had reached "new frontiers" amid U.S. concerns that Beijing could provide material support to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The post Putin Says Russia's Relations With China Reaching 'New Frontiers' appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


