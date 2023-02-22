The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

So, Do You Want To Know Why The Gun Confiscation Crowd Hates This Man? Watch & See (Video)

February 22, 2023   |   Tags: , ,
John Lott, founder and president of the Crime Prevention Research Center, has been a loud voice against the infringers of the rights of the People that are to be protected, specifically that right to keep and bear arms.  Many have never heard of him, but those who advanced unconstitutional, unAmerican pretended legislation know exactly who he …


Read More...

Tags: , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x