State Department Gives $41K to Charity That Partners With Terrorists

February 22, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The State Department is funding a project to train Palestinian journalists that will be carried out by a charity that has partnered with terrorist groups, according to grant records reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon. The post State Department Gives $41K to Charity That Partners With Terrorists appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...