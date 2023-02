FLASHBACK: Don Lemon’s Disaster Morning Show Was First Billed as ‘Group of Friends’

February 23, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

When CNN launched its morning show featuring anchors Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow, and Kaitlan Collins, the network billed the trio as a "group of friends." The post FLASHBACK: Don Lemon's Disaster Morning Show Was First Billed as 'Group of Friends' appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...