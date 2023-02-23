Flight Instructor Suffers Heart Attack and Dies While in Air: ‘No Indications That He Was Feeling Unwell’

February 23, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A U.K. man’s instructor pilot slumped over in his seat during a flight last summer, but the man continued flying, believing his companion was pulling a prank on him. Only […] The post Flight Instructor Suffers Heart Attack and Dies While in Air: 'No Indications That He Was Feeling Unwell' appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...