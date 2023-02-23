The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

NATO Criticized For Tweet Comparing Ukraine Conflict To Harry Potter

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

NATO has been criticised for a bizarre tweet comparing the Ukraine conflict to Harry Potter and Star Wars.

The tweet sent via NATO’s official Twitter account is a quote claimed to be from a soldier in the Ukrainian army.

It reads, “This war will shape the continent. It will set rules and draw frontiers. Books will be written and studies done on the reality we face today. We are Harry Potter and William Wallace, the Na’vi and Han Solo. We’re escaping from Shawshank and blowing up the Death Star. We are fighting with the Harkonnens and challenging Thanos. Ukraine is hosting one of the great epics of this century.”

Critics pointed out that it’s incredibly frivolous to highlight a comparison of a war to nerd fiction.

