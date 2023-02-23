NATO Criticized For Tweet Comparing Ukraine Conflict To Harry Potter

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

NATO has been criticised for a bizarre tweet comparing the Ukraine conflict to Harry Potter and Star Wars.

The tweet sent via NATO’s official Twitter account is a quote claimed to be from a soldier in the Ukrainian army.

It reads, “This war will shape the continent. It will set rules and draw frontiers. Books will be written and studies done on the reality we face today. We are Harry Potter and William Wallace, the Na’vi and Han Solo. We’re escaping from Shawshank and blowing up the Death Star. We are fighting with the Harkonnens and challenging Thanos. Ukraine is hosting one of the great epics of this century.”

🗣️ Ukraine is hosting one of the great epics of this century



❝We are Harry Potter and William Wallace, the Na’vi and Han Solo. We’re escaping from Shawshank and blowing up the Death Star. We are fighting with the Harkonnens and challenging Thanos.❞



[9/10] pic.twitter.com/HBji5RoWws — NATO (@NATO) February 23, 2023

Critics pointed out that it’s incredibly frivolous to highlight a comparison of a war to nerd fiction.

They should keep this rolling... "We are the fat kid in Charlie & The Chocolate Factory trying to shove as many sweets in our mouth as possible. We are the kids in Super Bad trying to buy booze with the McLovin fake id.... " — AJ (@iamnotshouting) February 23, 2023

I thought @NATO was a serious organization. — Daniel Adamscheck (@adamscheck) February 23, 2023

Ukringe — Christian Schneider (@cschneido) February 23, 2023

So it's a movie? — Doki the Splooter (@zomgwtfbbqfyi) February 23, 2023

God, this is so vile and embarrassing. — Dosadian (@Dosadian) February 23, 2023

This is cringe.

Its insulting that you think you can connect more with young people by writing like this. — That Dastardly Villain, Chus (@Asturianix98) February 23, 2023

Whoever thought this tweet was a good idea should strongly reconsider. — Robert™ • Vorläufig dauerhaft™ 📸🏳️‍🌈 (@atheistsplained) February 23, 2023

They really compared themselves to Harry Potter😂😂😂 — MOST Biased (@MOST_Biased) February 23, 2023

I might actually root for Russia after this level of cringe. — Old Greb (@MbGerblick) February 23, 2023

Super cool you got a Reddit moderator to run this account. — Bobby Batteries (@BobbyBatteries) February 23, 2023

I'm trying my best to support Ukraine and then you go and post this. — v. Stormberg (@VanStormberg) February 23, 2023

Soyjak propaganda — r0pchain (@r0pchain) February 23, 2023

War is hell. Don’t glorify hell. — Ultra Derek (@ultradereks) February 23, 2023

No. You're throwing the male population of Ukraine into the meat grinder to support a massive money laundering scam. It's evil. — Dan 🇬🇧 (@Kingbingo_) February 23, 2023

Comparing a war that has already >100k deaths on all sides to science fiction is a little out of taste don't you think. — Sebastian Silva (@sxtreme01) February 23, 2023

Change in the training got you searching for the thin line between entertainment and war. — TheGuillotineWhisperer (@GuilWhisperer) February 23, 2023

This is one of the worst things I’ve ever read — Hina (@Hinakala1) February 23, 2023

* * *

