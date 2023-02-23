Odd “Coincidences” Surround Plane Crash That Killed Five People on Their Way to Ohio

In 2023, many of the accidents that have been happening deserve far more scrutiny than they’re receiving. From food processing plants going up in flames to the recent rash of train derailments that seem to have surged beyond the realm of coincidence, it behooves us to examine the circumstances surrounding these often tragic events.

Case-in-Point: The plane crash that killed five people in Arkansas.

The plane took off from the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport on Wednesday. Even the namesake of the airport draws a conspiratorial doubletake, but it’s just a name so it’s not a huge deal. The fact that the plan crashed just outside a 3M plant ratchets up the intrigue. But the real alarm bell rings when we consider who was in the plane and where these people were trying to go.

The passengers all worked for environmental consulting and crisis management company CTEH. They were heading to Ohio in response to the explosion at a metals plant which happened nearly three weeks after the East Palestine train derailment.

Watch:

What are the odds? Plane crashes are already very rare before we take into consideration the people on board and the nature of their trip. Conspiracy theorists might say the victims were targeted for whatever nefarious reason. That seems possible because it’s 2023 and you never know, but the official narrative claims the crash could have been weather-related.

According to KATV:

All five people onboard a small airplane departing from the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock died shortly after takeoff Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. The twin-engine plane, en route to the John Glenn International Airport in Columbus, Ohio, crashed outside a 3M plant only a couple of miles from the Little Rock airport shortly after 12 p.m.

The plane was a twin-engine Beech BE20. It was leaving the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport and headed to John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Ohio. Officials say they can’t confirm if the crash was weather-related. https://t.co/IqDzKAb5xF — Emma Allen (@KATVEmmaAllen) February 22, 2023

A Little Rock-based environmental consulting firm confirmed that all five people onboard the plane, including the pilot, were members of their company. CTEH, which provides a “wide range of response services,” was en route to the John Glenn International Airport in Columbus, Ohio after an explosion at an Ohio metals plant earlier this week killed one worker and sent more than a dozen to the hospital.

We will continue to monitor the situation. It’s likely all legitimately a tragic coincidence, but that doesn’t mean we should dismiss it as such without keeping our eyes on it.

