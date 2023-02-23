Putin Says “Pedophilia” is Now The “Norm” in The West

February 23, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

It’s no secret that Russian President Vladimir Putin isn’t a fan of western culture. He’s made it painfully clear throughout the decades that he thinks the people in the west are basically degenerates. And sadly, as time goes on, I can’t say that he’s wrong on that assumption. And when it comes to children, Putin takes an even stronger stance. Recently, during televised remarks, Putin declared that “pedophilia” is now considered the “norm” in the west… From Hindustan Times Russian President Vladimir Putin, who frequently decries Western gender and sexual freedoms as an existential danger, said Tuesday paedophilia had become the norm



Read More...