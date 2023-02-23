R. Kelly Sentenced 30 Years For Rackeeteering And Sex Trafficking; Escapes Lifetime Jail Sentence

February 23, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

On Thursday, R. Kelly was given a 30-year prison term for racketeering and sex trafficking, in addition to the 20-year sentence he received for child pornography and enticement of kids for sex. According to the AP, U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber sentenced Kelly to a year in jail in New York last year for racketeering. Before Kelly’s sentencing on Thursday in his birthplace of Chicago, the main concern was whether or not Leinenweber would order the 56-year-old Grammy winner to serve the sentence concurrently with the New York term. The prosecution had admitted that Kelly had no chance of



Read More...