Sarah Palin Raises Hand For Trump’s VP: “We Will . . . He Will Do Whatever It Takes to Serve the People”

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has been there before. She ran for Vice President on John McCain’s ticket in 2008, facing the disappointment of losing to Barack Obama and Joe Biden. Now, it seems she’s ready for another go as the backup quarterback, but this time she wants to do it with a far better top of the ticket.

On a recent interview with Newsmax host Eric Bolling, Palin suggested she’d like to be Donald Trump’s running mate in 2024. Watch:

Interestingly, she did not go after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis the way Trump has recently. Instead she says she fully expects that DeSantis will be President someday… just not in 2024.

