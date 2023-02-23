[VIDEO] Meghan and Harry’s Marriage is On The Rocks, As Their Popularity Crashes

February 23, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

I know it’s hard to believe, but there were still a pretty decent amount of people in the US who supported Meghan and Harry. The Brits have had enough, they can’t stand them, but a bunch of wanker Americans still held the narcissistic duo in semi-high regard… however, these two are such a complete and total mess that now, the few Americans who supported them have pretty much thrown in the towel. From the absurd Netflix documentary that the network had to “fake trend” in order to make it seem popular to the whiney “tell-all” book Harry wrote to the



Read More...