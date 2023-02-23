Watch How Nervous Politicians Look as They Gingerly Sip Ohio Water to Prove How “Safe” it is

February 23, 2023

Yeah, one tiny sip of water proves it’s safe. That’s called “sCiEnCe” these days, apparently. What a bunch of idiots our politicians are. The lengths these bozos will go to to protect the government (and also big pharma while we’re at it) is getting ridiculous. They’ll get 17 booster shots and sip radio-active water just to prove everything’s hunky dory – when we all know it’s not. And that’s not “tinfoil hat” stuff, either. It’s just reality. At this point, if you ask me, the only people wearing tinfoil hats are the ones who still trust these liars and thieves.



