Biden Dragged Into Primary Battle as Democrat Announces She’s Running for President in 2024

February 24, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Self-help guru and author Marianne Williamson announced Thursday she will seek the Democratic presidential nomination in 2024. She is the first Democrat to announce a challenge to President Joe Biden, […] The post Biden Dragged Into Primary Battle as Democrat Announces She's Running for President in 2024 appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...