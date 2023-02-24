The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden Dragged Into Primary Battle as Democrat Announces She’s Running for President in 2024

February 24, 2023   |   Tags:

Self-help guru and author Marianne Williamson announced Thursday she will seek the Democratic presidential nomination in 2024. She is the first Democrat to announce a challenge to President Joe Biden, […] The post Biden Dragged Into Primary Battle as Democrat Announces She's Running for President in 2024 appeared first on The Western Journal.


